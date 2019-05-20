Avon police arrest 2-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser, Jr. on OWI charge

AVON, Ind. (WTTV) – Avon police arrested two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser, Jr. on an OWI charge.
Unser was booked into the Hendricks County Jail at 3:21 a.m. on Monday.
Unser faced similar legal problems in the past. He made headlines in 2002 when he was arrested after an alcohol-fueled fight with his girlfriend. He also has previous drunk driving arrests in 2007 and 2011.
Unser has been very vocal about his struggles with alcohol. In fact, just a few weeks ago he spoke with Hope Academy students to share his story of addiction as a recovering alcoholic. He said drinking was a demon he faced, and he hopes others will learn from his mistakes.
