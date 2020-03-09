Clear

Suburban Indianapolis school corporation to close for two weeks after 2nd student infected with COVID-19

A school corporation in an Indianapolis suburb will close its schools for two weeks after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 3:55 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 3:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

AVON, Ind. (WTHI) - A school corporation in an Indianapolis suburb will close its schools for two weeks after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Avon Community School Corporation Superintendent Margaret Hoernemann announced they would be closing schools in their district until March 20.

This comes after school leaders learned a second student at Hickory Elementary was infected with the coronavirus.

A statement on the school's website says staff learned about the infected student on Sunday.

They plan to use e-learning days while schools are closed.

During a press conference, Hoernemann said officials were working to track who the students had direct contact with.

They will use the next few weeks to clean the buildings and busses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Windy and rainy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Adult softball league

Image

New Vincennes clinic open to the public

Image

Terre Haute man involved in police action shooting last week was out on $500 bond - for similar char

Image

Services set for Dugger teen killed in weekend crash

Image

Two children killed and three people airlifted in Vermillion County crash

Image

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Roots and Boots - Saturday April 18th

Image

Workforce Fit

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2