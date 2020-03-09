Suburban Indianapolis school corporation to close for two weeks after 2nd student infected with COVID-19

AVON, Ind. (WTHI) - A school corporation in an Indianapolis suburb will close its schools for two weeks after a second student tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, Avon Community School Corporation Superintendent Margaret Hoernemann announced they would be closing schools in their district until March 20.
This comes after school leaders learned a second student at Hickory Elementary was infected with the coronavirus.
A statement on the school's website says staff learned about the infected student on Sunday.
They plan to use e-learning days while schools are closed.
During a press conference, Hoernemann said officials were working to track who the students had direct contact with.
They will use the next few weeks to clean the buildings and busses.
