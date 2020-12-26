Avoiding Christmas waste

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that Christmas is over, many are hauling cardboard boxes and wrapping paper to the trash.

We spoke with the head of an environmental service organization about just how much waste is collected around Christmas time.

"We have to keep regenerating, keep recycling so that we have a balanced system for a long long time. So we don't deplete our sources," said Executive Director of reTHink Inc. Shikha Bhattacharyya.

The reTHink, Inc. executive directors says 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper is collected all year long in the United States.

"During the time period between Thanksgiving and Christmas we generate 25 percent more waste."

I asked Terre Haute resident Brittney Hippman what she's doing with her waste from Christmas.

She says she and her boyfriend are usually too eager to share gifts, they don't bother with ribbons and bows!

"We just skipped the wrapping paper. I guess you could say it was to help the environment but I think we're both just a little excited to get each other stuff."

There are more environmentally-friendly options for those who enjoy watching their loved one's open gifts.

"No glitter. No elements. No shiny stuff, silver. It's probably recyclable unless there is shiny plastic coating."

There is a list on reTHink, Inc.'s Facebook page that tells you about items that could land you on the naughty or nice list for next year.

She also says that when you mix recyclable items and non-recyclable items together, it all ends up in the landfill so you have to be careful.

https://www.facebook.com/wabashrethinks