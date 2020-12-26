Clear

Avoiding Christmas waste

Now that Christmas is over, many are hauling cardboard boxes and wrapping paper to the trash.

Posted: Dec 26, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Porsha Williams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that Christmas is over, many are hauling cardboard boxes and wrapping paper to the trash.
We spoke with the head of an environmental service organization about just how much waste is collected around Christmas time.
"We have to keep regenerating, keep recycling so that we have a balanced system for a long long time. So we don't deplete our sources," said Executive Director of reTHink Inc. Shikha Bhattacharyya.
The reTHink, Inc. executive directors says 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper is collected all year long in the United States.
"During the time period between Thanksgiving and Christmas we generate 25 percent more waste."
I asked Terre Haute resident Brittney Hippman what she's doing with her waste from Christmas.
She says she and her boyfriend are usually too eager to share gifts, they don't bother with ribbons and bows!
"We just skipped the wrapping paper. I guess you could say it was to help the environment but I think we're both just a little excited to get each other stuff."
There are more environmentally-friendly options for those who enjoy watching their loved one's open gifts.
"No glitter. No elements. No shiny stuff, silver. It's probably recyclable unless there is shiny plastic coating."
There is a list on reTHink, Inc.'s Facebook page that tells you about items that could land you on the naughty or nice list for next year.
She also says that when you mix recyclable items and non-recyclable items together, it all ends up in the landfill so you have to be careful.

https://www.facebook.com/wabashrethinks

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Partly cloudy with a gentle breeze.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Bloomington South Kouts

Image

Classic Sullivan Cloverdale

Image

Sullivan Cloverdale

Image

Northview TH South

Image

North Central Parke Heritage

Image

Linton Greencastle

Image

South Vermillion West Vigo

Image

THN Edgewood

Image

Sgt. Archer saves recruit

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 930849

Reported Deaths: 17154
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3822138031
DuPage59577981
Will50528748
Lake46833786
Kane40196581
Winnebago23392355
Madison20181373
McHenry18402207
St. Clair18188331
Champaign1334986
Sangamon12882184
Peoria12673187
McLean1114099
Rock Island10721234
Kankakee10447151
Tazewell9882180
Kendall814873
LaSalle8059219
Macon7771165
DeKalb640475
Adams609974
Vermilion605685
Williamson4986106
Boone489264
Whiteside4679154
Clinton432280
Coles416769
Ogle390363
Knox3872112
Grundy372739
Effingham371954
Henry357655
Jackson351454
Marion3430101
Franklin317549
Randolph317336
Stephenson314057
Macoupin311466
Livingston303058
Monroe295456
Morgan293276
Jefferson279673
Bureau270667
Woodford264148
Lee262963
Logan260945
Fayette257149
Christian249362
Fulton224526
Iroquois223646
McDonough193946
Perry193749
Jersey186736
Lawrence185325
Montgomery182123
Douglas177926
Shelby174333
Saline166837
Union159030
Crawford152629
Cass149429
Bond148416
Warren145132
Jo Daviess136224
Pike132136
Edgar130139
Wayne128839
Carroll128430
Hancock125629
Richland124031
Moultrie121824
Ford117839
Clay117033
Washington114220
Clark113024
Greene109041
White107523
Mercer104223
Piatt10037
Wabash98411
Mason96736
Johnson94915
Cumberland90423
Jasper87014
De Witt86824
Massac85427
Menard7026
Marshall5599
Hamilton55710
Pulaski5472
Schuyler52712
Brown43111
Stark42315
Henderson3876
Edwards3656
Calhoun3543
Alexander3336
Unassigned3150
Gallatin3104
Putnam3090
Scott3071
Hardin2056
Pope1811
Out of IL170

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 488180

Reported Deaths: 7770
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion673001084
Lake38455570
Allen26871461
St. Joseph23579326
Hamilton22480261
Elkhart22222305
Vanderburgh14556188
Tippecanoe1429970
Porter12288130
Johnson11407217
Hendricks10707201
Vigo8881141
Madison8517162
Clark7908107
Monroe773888
Delaware7339122
LaPorte7123126
Kosciusko661167
Howard6337111
Bartholomew522178
Wayne5008131
Warrick491386
Hancock482680
Floyd482392
Grant472091
Marshall435769
Dubois427741
Boone421859
Cass408539
Morgan405175
Henry400351
Noble386953
Jackson363442
Dearborn361040
Shelby320269
Clinton307731
Lawrence307261
Gibson288150
DeKalb287451
Knox278337
Montgomery269042
Miami261224
Adams253231
Wabash252739
Steuben248719
Harrison246733
Ripley235739
Jasper235628
Whitley234719
Putnam233736
Huntington232731
Daviess219763
White219327
Fayette209042
Jefferson204232
Decatur202067
LaGrange197245
Wells185345
Scott183534
Greene182355
Clay180830
Randolph179034
Posey177726
Jennings164328
Sullivan159023
Starke150239
Jay146820
Fountain143723
Spencer136212
Washington135015
Fulton133624
Carroll124814
Owen123828
Vermillion116025
Franklin113828
Orange113729
Perry113521
Parke11327
Rush108413
Tipton102729
Pike86824
Blackford84322
Pulaski81231
Newton80618
Benton7257
Brown6678
Crawford5637
Martin55511
Warren4827
Switzerland4675
Union4652
Ohio3797
Unassigned0339