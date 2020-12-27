Here’s how you can avoid COVID-19 vaccine scams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the COVID-19 vaccine has been sent out across the globe there are rising concerns with scammers.

A few helpful tips to protect yourself against potential scams involving the COVID-19 Vaccine:

Any of the below are signs of a scam:

You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.

You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list to get early access.

Adverstisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, phone calls, online or form of unsolicited and unknown sources.

Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payemnt.

The best thing you can do to protect yourself is to be aware.

According to the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, Federal Bureau of investigation and Department of Justice,

You need to "Protect yourself. Do not give out your personal information to any unknown sources.

If you believe you have been the victim of COVID-19 fraud, report it immeditely to the following: