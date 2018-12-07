Clear

‘Avengers 4’ gets a title, trailer and new release date

The fourth “Avengers” movie finally has a title. Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. said Friday that the highly anticipated, and closely guarded, conclusion to the “Infinity War” saga will be called “Avengers: Endgame.”

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 1:35 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The fourth “Avengers” movie finally has a title. Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. said Friday that the highly anticipated, and closely guarded, conclusion to the “Infinity War” saga will be called “Avengers: Endgame.”

The studios also released the first trailer for the film, in which Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow character explains that Thanos really did erase half the population. “Avengers: Infinity War” ended on that cliffhanger as many of Marvel’s superheroes dissolved into the air. It went on to become the highest grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with over $2 billion in ticket sales.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo “Avengers: Endgame” will also now debut in North American theaters a week earlier on April 26, 2019.

---

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 34°
Dry and cold streak ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday afternoon forecast

Image

Son speaks out about his father's murder

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder