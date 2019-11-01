Clear

Autopsy shows 8-foot python fatally strangled Indiana woman

An autopsy has determined that an Indiana woman found with an 8-foot-long (2.4-meter-long) python wrapped around her neck was killed by the reptile.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

OXFORD, Ind. (AP) — An autopsy has determined that an Indiana woman found with an 8-foot-long (2.4-meter-long) python wrapped around her neck was killed by the reptile.

State Police said Friday the autopsy found that 36-year-old Laura Hurst’s cause of death was “asphyxiation due to strangulation by a snake.” Those findings are pending a final toxicology report.

The Battle Ground, Indiana, woman was found unresponsive Wednesday on the floor of a snake-filled home in the northern Indiana town of Oxford. The reticulated python was wrapped loosely around her neck. Medics were unable to revive her.

The home contained about 140 snakes, about 20 of which were owned by Hurst, who police said apparently kept them there and visited the home about twice weekly. The home’s owner had renovated it to house a snake collection.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Sunny and warmer.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Painting for morale: How one hospital is taking patient care to the next level

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Local group holds Halloween themed event

Image

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 47

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Local group holds Halloween themed event

Image

Kailex Stephens

Image

ISU football

Image

Kids stay warm while trick or treating at The Meadows

Image

Crime Stoppers: Levi Joy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted