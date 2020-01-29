PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials believe the cause of death for a Paris, Illinois man was drowning.
45-year-old Jeremy McDaniel was reported missing last weekend. His family said they last him leave his home on South Shore Drive around 3:30 Sunday morning.
During a search later on Sunday, McDaniel was found in a partially frozen private pond.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
An autopsy in Terre Haute earlier this week shows his cause of death was consistent with drowning, but his official cause of death is pending toxicology reports.
Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett says foul play was not suspected.
Related Content
- Autopsy points to drowning as the cause of death after Paris man was found in partially frozen pond
- Autopsy completed for body found in pond
- Dugger man found dead in private pond
- Man found dead at Knox County farm, autopsy scheduled
- Cause of death revealed for Sullivan County man found dead in pond
- Dog found "frozen solid" on Ohio porch
- Autopsy reveals the cause of death for Greene County miner
- Cause of death revealed for Paris fire victim
- Groups work to prevent drowning deaths among autistic children
- Two credit card skimmers found at Paris, Illinois gas station
Scroll for more content...