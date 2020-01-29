Autopsy points to drowning as the cause of death after Paris man was found in partially frozen pond

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials believe the cause of death for a Paris, Illinois man was drowning.

45-year-old Jeremy McDaniel was reported missing last weekend. His family said they last him leave his home on South Shore Drive around 3:30 Sunday morning.

During a search later on Sunday, McDaniel was found in a partially frozen private pond.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy in Terre Haute earlier this week shows his cause of death was consistent with drowning, but his official cause of death is pending toxicology reports.

Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett says foul play was not suspected.