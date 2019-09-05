Clear

Autopsy: Girl allegedly killed by stepmom was strangled

An autopsy has found that a 10-year-old Indiana girl whose body was found in a plastic bag in a shed behind her home was strangled.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Skylea Carmack's stepmother, 34-year-old Amanda D. Carmack, is being held on preliminary charges of murder, neglect, strangulation and domestic battery in the girl's death. She is expected to be formally charged this week.

Skylea Carmack’s stepmother, 34-year-old Amanda D. Carmack, is being held on preliminary charges of murder, neglect, strangulation and domestic battery in the girl’s death. She is expected to be formally charged this week.

Amanda Carmack was arrested after investigators found Skylea’s body early Wednesday in a plastic trash bag in a shed behind the family’s home in Gas City, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

Investigators say Skylea was already dead when Carmack reported her missing Saturday night.

Online records don’t list an attorney for the defendant.

