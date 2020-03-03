Clear

Autonomous Day at WestGate shows off Indiana's role in self-driving vehicle technology

The program brought in industry leaders to show where the industry is going and what the future holds for the state.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 6:25 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - No...that tractor isn't possessed. It's just one of a number of autonomous, or self-driving vehicles, on display at WestGate Tuesday.

Matt Peak with Energy Systems Network explains, "If you spot the trends early you can take advantage of them. It's a competitive space. The focus of today is on a state effort and automate vehicles across the nation are really divided among the states."

Tuesday morning folks from companies like Cummins spoke with startups and people interested in the industry. Educator Ray Niehaus was there. He spends most of his time helping students learn about automation.

Niehaus says, "We've got students building underwater vehicles to pick up plastic trash that floats in the streams. We're going to be doing that in the next couple of weeks when the rains start."

Robotics has become second nature in classrooms like Niehaus's. Autonomous Day aims to show how skills learned in class could become jobs.

Peak says, "If we keep our finger on the pulse of where innovation is going. We can really harness these innovations for the state's benefit."

Those benefits could be self-driving vehicles or the manufacturing companies that make them. Niehaus says it's important to make sure the future technology is in the hands of future generations.

Niehaus explains, "We don't have enough young people at this meeting today. We have a lot of people with grey hair, grey beards, and no hair like me. And that's the unfortunate thing. We have to have more young people."

