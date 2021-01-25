Automotive technician says there's no need to "warm-up" your vehicle.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI-TV) - News 10 has been following recent vehicle thefts related to drivers who leave their vehicle running unattended.

The Storm Team reached out to Steve Finzel with Finzel Mastertech to see if it’s truly necessary to start your car long before you travel.

Many of us are guilty of it. But, Finzel says the main reason you should start your car before travel, is to clear your windows of snow or frost.

He says that starting your vehicle actually does not warm it up faster. That your engine will warm up more quickly by actually driving it. ”By putting that engine under a load, which is by driving it, you’ll obtain that engine operating temperature faster."

He says that the way the engine is designed with the thermostat, there is a bypass so that as the vehicle is warming up, the hottest water is going through the heater coil.

Finzel mentions that leaving your car running in your driveway is just wasting gas.