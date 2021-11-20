"Criminals are just looking for opportunity" - Why auto thefts are back on the rise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On a chilly day, like today you are walking out to your car, you get in, start it, turn on the heat, and leave it running, but leaving it unattended like this can lead to dire consequences.

David Archer is a local EMT from Clay County but one winter morning he got a phone call that he would not forget.

"My brother just woke me up and he told me my car had been stolen," he said.

Archer's brother borrowed his Lincoln towncar for a morning coffee run, and the next thing he knew it was nowhere to be found.

"He goes in every morning to get his coffee went inside really cold he left it running came out car was gone," Archer said.

Archer is not the only hoosier to have his car stolen in the last year. Each year up to 15,000 cars are stolen in Indiana. And in the winter, the likelihood only rises…

"Unfortunately during the winter months a lot of people like to warm their cars up so therefore when they get in its nice and warm and they can reach their destination comfortably and safely," Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police said.

But allowing your car to warm up, even for just a few minutes, can give someone the open door to take it.

"Criminals are just looking for opportunity," Ames said. "With that opportunity comes when people are just allowing for their cars to warm up."

Indiana State Police say your car is 25% more likely to be stolen in the winter than any other time of the year. Knowing this, Archer says he's going to continue to remind his friends and family to lock up and keep an eye on your car at all times.

"I don't care if you go in for one minute, shut it off and lock your doors," Archer said. "If you do leaving it running make sure you have a key fob or an extra key so you can lock your doors. If not you are going to come out and it's going to be gone."

So before you head out on your next drive, make sure you always stay in your car when you're warming it up, never leave any valuables in sight, and if you ever see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately.