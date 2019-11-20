Auto-repair shops are seeing an increase in deer vs. car accidents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Here in this area of the country we see deer all year round, but this time of year they seem to cause more car accidents. Part of the reason is because of the harvest season. With open fields, deer run right through them and straight to the road.

"In the last two to three weeks, we've probably seen 15 to 20 or maybe a little bit more," Brad Bole, owner of Blackburn Collision Center said.

Almost all of us have been a part of one or know someone who has. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, you will see more deer on and near the roads between September and December. That's because it's mating season. They also say you'll see them more during dusk and dawn. Auto-repair shop owners say that's why this is a busy time for them.

"You get these deer running and they cause damage from 2,000 to 6 or 8 thousand dollars," Bole said. "So, they cause a lot of damage."

We asked you to tell us your experiences with accidents caused by deer. One person said the deer was just standing in the middle of the road and she couldn't avoid it. Another said it was 2twomiles from their house when the deer hit their car early in the morning.

One person said the damages cost her $15,000. Remember when there's one, there's probably more following!

"This is the perfect time of year this is their season," Bole said. "When you see one deer you pretty much know he's got some buddy's around so there's gonna be three or four or more following them."

Living in this part of the country there's a high chance that you will see a deer on any given day at any given time. If you're driving through areas with farming fields on either side there's a higher chance. As well as around places where hunting isn't allowed.