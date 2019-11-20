Clear

Auto-repair shops are seeing an increase in deer vs. car accidents

Now is the time of year when deer are out and about and when you will most likely encounter one on the street.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 10:25 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Here in this area of the country we see deer all year round, but this time of year they seem to cause more car accidents. Part of the reason is because of the harvest season. With open fields, deer run right through them and straight to the road.

"In the last two to three weeks, we've probably seen 15 to 20 or maybe a little bit more," Brad Bole, owner of Blackburn Collision Center said.

Almost all of us have been a part of one or know someone who has. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, you will see more deer on and near the roads between September and December. That's because it's mating season. They also say you'll see them more during dusk and dawn. Auto-repair shop owners say that's why this is a busy time for them.

"You get these deer running and they cause damage from 2,000 to 6 or 8 thousand dollars," Bole said. "So, they cause a lot of damage."

We asked you to tell us your experiences with accidents caused by deer. One person said the deer was just standing in the middle of the road and she couldn't avoid it. Another said it was 2twomiles from their house when the deer hit their car early in the morning.
One person said the damages cost her $15,000. Remember when there's one, there's probably more following!

"This is the perfect time of year this is their season," Bole said. "When you see one deer you pretty much know he's got some buddy's around so there's gonna be three or four or more following them."

Living in this part of the country there's a high chance that you will see a deer on any given day at any given time. If you're driving through areas with farming fields on either side there's a higher chance. As well as around places where hunting isn't allowed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
A Breezy Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Redevelopment approves funding to fix State Road 46 retention pond erosion

Image

Linton's mayor makes a trip to Japan

Image

Auto-repair shops are seeing an increase in deer vs. car accidents

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Marshall Basketball

Image

Woman claim abuse during and after her time at Vigo County orphanage

Image

reTHink Inc. receives $14,000 donation to help the city go green

Image

WVCF holds job fair for offenders

Image

State leaders launch teen anti-vaping campaign

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook