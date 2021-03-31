Autism Awareness Month approaching

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - April starts Autism Awareness Month. This past year has proven especially difficult for children with autism and their parents or caretakers.

Stephanie Ramos is a speech-language pathologist at Hopebridge Clinic, she says the past year has been a challenge.

Because we have to wear masks so not only do they have difficulty being able to identify anybody being able to hear the words of people is masking as well. There has been a challenge but fortunately, with the clinic, I work with we still work one on one with the kiddos so they're still getting that direct contact that they need," says Stephanie Ramos.

One single mother who is raising a four-year-old with autism says she knows the struggle all too well.

"At the beginning, it was very hard to just not have your kid at school have them at home it threw off his everyday schedule and as you know with autistic children you have to have that schedule so that threw him off," says Gwendolyn Johnson.

She had to find different ways to interact with her son with all the changes he was experiencing.

"I do things where I kind of have to show him videos or show him so he can understand. Sometimes words aren't enough. So I show him videos of people wearing masks. I got him fun masks and things that he loves," says Gwendolyn.

Ramos says you just have to find what works for your child. "It's surprising the parents have the tools they just didn't realize they had them."