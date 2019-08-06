Authorities investigate Vigo County crash involving motorcycle and deer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.(WTHI) - Authorities are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a deer.
It happened just before 9:00 on State Road 42 and Hunt Road.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle swerved to miss a deer, leading to the crash.
There's no word on the driver's condition.
