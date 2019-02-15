Authorities identified teenage victim in fatal crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office identified the victim in a fatal crash in Vigo County.

Deputies say the victim is Jenna Perrelle, 17, of Terre Haute. Perrelle was a student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

The crash happened on Thursday on Curry Drive near Sullivan Place.

Deputies say all of the other juveniles involved in the crash were treated and released from the hospital.

A coroner has performed an autopsy. At this time, the coroner has not released the results from the autopsy.

The investigation into the crash continues. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said in a press release late Friday morning speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected.

The Terre Haute South Vigo High School Media Center will be open from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Saturdayfor students to gather. Students can share memories and talk to counselors if needed.

Terre Haute South's principal said students may plan vigils.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday evening, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Jenna’s family and friends."