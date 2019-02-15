Clear

Authorities identified teenage victim in fatal crash

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office released new information on a fatal crash in Vigo County.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 10:59 AM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Shaleena Barker

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office identified the victim in a fatal crash in Vigo County. 

Deputies say the victim is Jenna Perrelle, 17, of Terre Haute. Perrelle was a student at Terre Haute South Vigo High School.

The crash happened on Thursday on Curry Drive near Sullivan Place.

Deputies say all of the other juveniles involved in the crash were treated and released from the hospital.

A coroner has performed an autopsy. At this time, the coroner has not released the results from the autopsy.

The investigation into the crash continues. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said in a press release late Friday morning speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected.

The Terre Haute South Vigo High School Media Center will be open from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Saturdayfor students to gather. Students can share memories and talk to counselors if needed.

Terre Haute South's principal said students may plan vigils.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday evening, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Jenna’s family and friends."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Brazil
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Cooler air arrives, minor snow chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Treating a Cold vs the Flu - Milburn Pharmacy

Image

"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

Image

Illinois votes to increase minimum wage to $15-an-hour by 2025

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

"Winter Mystery" Theater Wabash Activity Center February 21st, 7:30pm

Image

Excessive rain can damage area fields

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Partly sunny, breezy and colder. Light afternoon snow possible especially south. High: 32°

Image

THN HOWE

Image

Craig Porter THS

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers