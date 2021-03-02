CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) — Authorities are looking for an escaped offender from the home detention program in Clay County.

The Community Corrections Office says Joshua Henry Lawrence Johnson, 33, cut off his monitoring bracelet this evening and took off. Authorities believe he may be in the Terre Haute area. He may be traveling in a four-door champagne-gold Dodge Caliber. Johnson maybe with a woman named Brittany Kelly.

If you see Johnson or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 446-2535.