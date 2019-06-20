Clear

Authorities: Indiana man steals from home, returns asking to rent it

Authorities say a homeless man stole handguns, tools, cash and jewelry from a central Indiana home and then returned to ask the owner about renting the property.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man stole handguns, tools, cash and jewelry from a central Indiana home and then returned to ask the owner about renting the property.

The Herald Bulletin reports Aaron L. Hendrickson was charged this week with burglary and theft. The Associated Press left a message Thursday seeking comment from his public defender.

Police say an Anderson homeowner reported an estimated $6,500 in thefts May 28. Witnesses told police they saw a gray van leaving the driveway at 6 a.m. the same day the property was reported stolen, and three people apparently in the same van inquired about renting the home.

Police found the van and some stolen items inside. They located Hendrickson in Daleville last week and they say he acknowledged being involved in the thefts.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Rain still ahead, not as heavy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Resident Activities at Westminister Village

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Truck Convoy Coles County Fairgrounds June 29th 8-4pm

Image

Victim in deadly fire identified

Image

Bringing 'h.o.p.e' to the Wabash Valley: A new mental health program designed to help those in need

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Crews battle fatal early morning fire

Image

A few spotty showers and cloudy. Some afternoon clearning. High: 75°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County students 'Rock Around the Block in musical

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield