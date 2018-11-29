Author with Terre Haute times talks about his false arrests

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An author with Terre Haute ties wants to shed light on his past.

Brian Vukadinovich is a graduate from Indiana State University.

He said circumstances led to police falsely arresting him 10 times.

As a result, he lost his job as a teacher.

He wrote a book to chronicle his life.

IIt's called 'Motion For Justice, I Rest My Case.'

"People should be concerned about what's taking place in the court system, with so many people being unjustly convicted," Vukodenich said.

