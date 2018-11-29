Author with Terre Haute times talks about his false arrests

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An author with Terre Haute ties wants to shed light on his past.
Brian Vukadinovich is a graduate from Indiana State University.
He said circumstances led to police falsely arresting him 10 times.
As a result, he lost his job as a teacher.
He wrote a book to chronicle his life.
IIt's called 'Motion For Justice, I Rest My Case.'
"People should be concerned about what's taking place in the court system, with so many people being unjustly convicted," Vukodenich said.
To check out his book, click here.
