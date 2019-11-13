Author of a book about Birch Bayh stops in Vigo County to discuss the late Senator

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The story of a Terre Haute native is being told in the pages of a book.
'Birch Bayh: Making a Difference' was published back in May.
The author of the book, Bob Blaemire, visited Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College on Wednesday.
He worked with Bayh for 13 years.
Bayh died in March at 91-years-old. He is best known for his role in the Title Nine Law legislation.
You can hear from the author again on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Bayh School for Education on the campus of ISU.
He will also stop at the Vigo County Public Library from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
