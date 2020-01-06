Australian native talks with News 10 about wildfire impact

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fires are raging across the entire continent of Australia.

While they usually experience a "brush fire season" this time of year, it has never been this bad.

On Monday, News 10 talked with Yvette Lankowski. She lives in Terre Haute, but she spent the first 24 years of her life living in Australia.

She says the hardest-hit parts of the country are on the east coast.

And although she lives here in the United States, she still has strong ties to her home country.

"I've got some friends who live over on that coast, and they've been fortunate enough to be in the areas that aren't directly affected, bar from smoke. The smoke is affecting the urban areas."

Now when it comes to smoke, we're pretty clear here in the United States.

But over in Australia, the smoke is so thick that you can see it on satellite images.

With the biggest concentration of these fires on the eastern coast, much of this smoke has stretched out into the Pacific Ocean.

If you want to look into how you can help, just do a quick search on the internet, and you'll get hundreds of different agencies and options on how to do your part.