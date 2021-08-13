August: hot, humid and foggy?

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - August is usually hot and humid, but it can also be quite foggy.

Statistically speaking, the month averages 19 days with fog.

So far this year, weather observations at the Terre Haute Airport show nine days with fog, but none of those days experienced a visibility below a quarter of a mile.

That is considered dense fog, and that’s when it can become difficult to drive on roads and get to your desination quickly.

In August 2020, Terre Haute observations show 21 days of fog with 13 of those having a visibility below a quarter of a mile.

So what do you need for fog to form?

There are three big players to get the low-lying cloud to develop.

First, you need plenty of moisture at the surface.

You’ll often see fog form when the temperature and dew point are close together.

That’s because the air will saturate once it reaches the dew point.

Then you need a clear sky and a calm wind.

A stronger wind can dry out the air, preventing fog formation.

Once you get those ingredients, there’s a good chance you’ll see fog.