August Outlook

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that July is done, what is the month of August looking like?

Let's start with temperatures.

The deep south, the east, and the pacific northwest are all looking like they could be a little warmer than average.

Right here in the valley, and for much of the midwest, we could be a little below average.

Now rainfall.

Much of the west looks like it could be above average, but here in the valley, we could be about average, or a little below.

This doesn't mean we won't get rain, just that it could be a little less than we usually see.