Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Audit: Illinois child-welfare agency falters while abuse claims jump

An audit found that there was an 11% increase in child-abuse and -neglect investigations from 2015 to 2017 in Illinois.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 5:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An audit found that there was an 11% increase in child-abuse and -neglect investigations from 2015 to 2017 in Illinois.

That's while the state’s timeliness in responding to complaints and in completing investigations slowed and investigators’ caseloads violated a federal consent decree.

The review of the Department of Children and Family Services released Tuesday by Auditor General Frank Mautino made 13 recommendations for improvement. It covered the period from 2015 to 2017 but DCFS is again facing withering criticism for its role in the deaths of three children since January.

Lawmakers ordered the audit after the May 2017 death of 16-month-old Semaj Crosby of Joliet and after media reports of abuse in foster care suffered by Laquan McDonald. A Chicago police officer fatally shot the unarmed black teen in fall 2014.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cloudy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Celebrating nurses during Nurse Appreciation Week

Image

Humane Society receives grant

Image

STEM Certified Schools in the Wabash Valley

Image

Understanding 911 in Richland County

Image

New communications supervisor at VCSC

Image

Terre Haute stabbing investigation underway

Image

Police release names of two killed in Vigo County crash

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for May

Image

Names released in an eastern Vigo County crash

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017