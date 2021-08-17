Attorneys for former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos ask for September trial delay

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Attorneys for former Vigo County School Corporation Danny Tanoos have asked for his trial to be continued.

Right now, his trial is set for September 20. Previously, it was scheduled for April but was continued.

LINK | State of Indiana defends charges filed against Tanoos

Tanoos faces bribery charges.

He's accused of accepting personal favors in exchange for steering school corporation contracts to an Indianapolis business.

LINK | Appeals court affirms bribery charges against former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos

A Marion County judge has not ruled on the latest request.