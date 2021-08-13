Attorneys detail Shane Meehan’s health history in hearing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The initial hearing was completed on Friday for the man accused of shooting and killing Terre Haute Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Greg Ferency.

The initial hearing originally started in July at Terre Haute Regional Hospital in a room in the Intensive Care Unit, where Shane Meehan was being treated. His attorneys requested it be concluded and resumed later due to his inability to meaningfully participate because of his condition after being shot.

LINK | Shane Meehan moved from hospital, counsel gives condition update

Meehan appeared in federal court Friday afternoon. A judge asked questions to establish Meehan was able to understand the proceedings.

During the hearing, his attorneys read his medical history into the court record. They said doctors have diagnosed Meehan with several health conditions including Post-Concussion Syndrome, a traumatic brain injury, a seizure disorder, Parkinson’s disease, and Chronic Pain Syndrome. They said he was placed on permanent medical leave from his position at the Federal Prison complex in Terre Haute due to his medical history. The attorneys said Meehan had been previously hospitalized related to suicidal ideations.

Meehan’s attorneys also noted it is their understanding the government has interviewed members of Meehan’s family in which his mental health was discussed. His attorneys requested this information be disclosed in line with the Brady Rule, which requires the government to disclose exculpatory evidence that is favorable to the accused. The judge told Meehan’s attorneys to file a motion on the matter.

COMPLETE COVERAGE | REMEMBERING GREG FERENCY

Investigators say Meehan shot and killed Ferency outside of the FBI field office in Terre Haute. They say a FBI special agent and Ferency fired toward Meehan, striking him. Meehan left the scene and drove himself to Terre Haute Regional Hospital. If convicted, Meehan faces up to life in prison.

Attorneys for the government have requested Meehan be detained through the court proceedings. A judge will consider that motion at a later date.