Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Attorney Handling Jail Rezoning Request Abruptly Retires

Attorney William Olah has retired, leaving Culp Ventures to search for a new lawyer to handle its rezoning request for the new jail property.

The attorney who originally filed a rezoning request for a property that could soon become the home of a new Vigo County Jail has abruptly retired.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:36 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 4:12 PM
Posted By: Jon Swaner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The attorney who originally filed a rezoning request for the property that could soon become the home of a new Vigo County Jail has abruptly retired. The Indiana Roll of Attorneys indicates William Olah has retired. This means he gave up his license to practice law.

Olah’s retirement ends his law career at 41 years. He served 32 of those years at the Wilkinson, Goeller, Modesitt, Wilkinson & Drummy law firm, which is located at 333 Ohio Street in Terre Haute. In a letter dated June 13, 2019, Olah confirmed his retirement. He said his “old law firm” made accusations “of misappropriating law firm fee payments.” Olah denied the allegations and also claimed his now former law firm suggested he retain a criminal attorney. Olah also indicated any current clients need to find new legal counsel, and that they “are going to hear a lot of bad things” about Olah.

Meanwhile, Craig McKee, an attorney with Wilkinson, Goeller, Modesitt, Wilkinson & Drummy, sent News 10 a written statement regarding Olah. Dated June 18, 2019, the statement confirms Olah is no longer a partner at the firm. The statement claims Olah retired from Wilkinson law on April 30th, then “started his own law practice” without advance notice. It was after all of this the law firm said it learned Olah “engaged in serious financial misconduct” during his time as a law firm partner. The statement claims Olah diverted “a substantial amount of the firm’s fees to a company he controls.” McKee further states the law firm’s investigation turned up no evidence that Olah misappropriated client funds. The statement further reads when Olah admitted to some of his misconduct, the law firm demanded he give up his license to practice law.

That happened on June 11th. McKee confirmed to News 10 Wilkinson law notified the Indiana Disciplinary Commission of Olah’s alleged misconduct. McKee told News 10 only the commission can file charges. Olah’s retirement/resignation with the state bar “brings that matter to a conclusion,” meaning the commission will take no further action because Olah is no longer an attorney. McKee stressed the matter never reached the stage of a formal complaint. The law firm met with representatives of the commission, and then, in turn, demanded Olah surrender his law license. McKee denies the law firm recommended Olah retain criminal legal counsel. In fact, he says the firm is in no position to give Olah legal advice.

When asked about Olah’s former clients during his time at Wilkinson law, McKee said the firm is reaching out those former clients in order to offer the firm’s legal services. Steve Schrohe of Culp Ventures told News 10 he’s been in discussion with Wilkinson law to find a new lawyer to take over his company’s rezoning request.

That request asks for part of the former Stu’s Golf Course property to be rezoned to a “Penitentiaries” zoning classification. Culp Ventures has an agreement in principle to sell a portion of that land to Vigo County. The county commissioners voted 2 to 1 to locate a new jail on this property.

Jared Bayler, the executive director of Vigo County Area Planning, confirmed this rezoning request is scheduled to go before the Area Planning Commission in its July 3rd meeting. Bayler also told News 10 Olah’s retirement leaves them with no contact for the rezoning request. Should questions arise, Bayler says his office, as of now, has no one to contact to get answers. Bayler says Culp Ventures must notify his office in writing of any changes made as to who will represent them in this matter.

As of June 18th, this rezoning request is not on any city council meeting agenda. However, City Clerk Michelle Edwards has both the rezoning request and a proposed amendment.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt told News 10 Olah’s he was previously unware of Olah’s retirement and the accusations made against him.

So far, Olah has not returned a call left to his office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Chance of Rain Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Proposal for a new referendum: How it could impact those in the Wabash Valley

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Scattered showers and a few thundershowers. Heavy rain possible. High: 82°

Image

As the Wabash Valley works clean up storm damage, Kevin breaks down the forecast

Image

CASA pushes for volunteers

Image

One hurt after motorcycle crash

Image

Clinton man crashes into downed tree after it had fallen on power lines

Image

Community meetings start to learn about the state of Vigo County Schools

Image

Program works to help kids pick-up healthy eating habits

Image

Goose Pond in Greene County receives helping hand

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield