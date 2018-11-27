TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Prescription drugs can be dangerous to communities if they are not disposed of properly.
The Indiana Attorney General's office is working to prevent that threat.
On Wednesday, you will have a chance to get rid of unwanted or expired medications.
The Attorney General's Mobile Operations Center will host a drug takeback event.
It's happening from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech in Terre Haute.
Related Content
- Attorney General's Office set to hold drug take-back event in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute group holds 'Drugs are Spooky' event
- Terre Haute Teens for Action set to hold meeting
- Drug Take Back event set for next weekend
- Now hiring! Post office holds Terre Haute job fair
- Launch Terre Haute hosts women-centric event
- Terre Haute event focuses on women's health
- West Terre Haute church holds community dinner
- Terre Haute movie premiere set for April
- Services set for Terre Haute firefighter
Scroll for more content...