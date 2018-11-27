Attorney General's Office set to hold drug take-back event in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Prescription drugs can be dangerous to communities if they are not disposed of properly.

The Indiana Attorney General's office is working to prevent that threat.

On Wednesday, you will have a chance to get rid of unwanted or expired medications.

The Attorney General's Mobile Operations Center will host a drug takeback event.

It's happening from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech in Terre Haute.