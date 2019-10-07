Attorney General’s Office: Tanoos case should move forward

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana Attorney General’s Office says Danny Tanoos’ bribery case should move forward.
The former Vigo County School Corporation is facing three bribery charges.
The state accuses him of doing business with a company in exchange for favors.
A Marion County judge ruled against Tanoos, his legal team said the case should be dismissed.
We now know the attorney general's office says the trial court was correct to deny that dismissal request.
According to online court records, the appeals court has not made a final decision.
