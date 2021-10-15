Clear

Attorney: Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre

The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 11:22 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.

The guilty plea would set up a penalty phase where Nikolas Cruz, 23, would be fighting against the death penalty and hoping for life without parole.

Attorneys for Cruz told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that he will plead guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The pleas will come with no conditions and prosecutors still plan to seek the death penalty. That will be decided by a jury, but that trial has not been scheduled.

Cruz will also plead guilty to 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder and to attacking a jail guard nine months after the shooting. He was not present during the hearing.

The trial has been delayed by the pandemic and arguments between the prosecution and defense over what evidence and testimony could be presented to the jury. Some victims’ families had expressed frustration over the delays, but the president of the group they formed expressed relief that the case now seems closer to resolution.

“We just hope the system gives him justice,” said Tony Montalto of Stand With Parkland. His 14-year-old daughter, Gina, died in the shooting.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Parkland student activists formed March for Our Lives, a group that rallied hundreds of thousands around the country for tighter gun laws, including a nationally televised march in Washington, D.C. Parents also made impassioned pleas for accountability and policies aimed at halting gun violence.

The decision by Cruz and his attorneys to plead guilty came unexpectedly. Preparations were being made to begin jury selection within the next few months. He had been set to go on trial next week for the attack on the Broward County jail guard.

Cruz and his lawyers had long offered to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence, but prosecutors had repeatedly rejected that deal, saying the case deserved a death sentence.

Cruz’s rampage crushed the veneer of safety in Parkland, an upper-middle-class community outside Fort Lauderdale with little crime. Its educational crown jewel is Stoneman Douglas, a campus of 3,200 students that is one of the top-ranked public schools in the state.

Cruz was a longtime, but troubled resident. Broward sheriff’s deputies were frequently called to the home in an upscale neighborhood he shared with his widowed mother and younger brother for disturbances, but they said nothing was ever reported that could have led to his arrest. A state commission that investigated the shooting agreed.

Cruz alternated between traditional schools and those for troubled students.

He attended Stoneman Douglas starting in 10th grade, but his troubles remained — at one point, he was prohibited from carrying a backpack to make sure he didn’t carry a weapon. Still, he was allowed to participate on the school’s rifle team.

He was expelled about a year before the attack after numerous incidents of unusual behavior and at least one fight. He began posting videos online in which he threatened to commit violence, including at the school. It was about this time he purchased the AR-15 semiautomatic rifle he would use in the shooting.

When Cruz’s mother died of pneumonia in 2017, four months before the shooting, he began staying with friends, taking his 10 guns with him.

Someone, worried about his emotional state, called the FBI a month before the shooting to warn agents he might kill people. The information was never forwarded to the agency’s South Florida office and Cruz was never investigated or contacted.

Another acquaintance called the Broward Sheriff’s Office with a similar warning, but when the deputy learned Cruz was then living with a family friend in neighboring Palm Beach County he told the caller to contact that sheriff’s office.

In the weeks before the shooting, Cruz began making videos proclaiming he was going to be the “next school shooter of 2018.”

The shooting happened on Valentine’s Day, minutes before the end of the school day. Students had exchanged gifts and many were dressed in red.

Cruz, then 19, arrived at the campus that afternoon in an Uber, assembled his rifle in a bathroom and then opened fire on students and staff members, the smoke from his rifle setting off the fire alarm.

Outside the building, sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson, the school’s longtime resource officer, heard the shots but did not enter the building — he drew his gun and hid behind a column and wall, video shows. He told investigators he did not know where the shots were coming from, but they said his radio transmissions show he did.

Peterson has been charged with felony child neglect for allegedly failing to protect the students and perjury for allegedly lying to investigators. He has pleaded not guilty and resigned shortly after the shooting before he could be fired.

Cruz eventually dropped his rifle and fled, blending in with his victims as police officers arrived and stormed the building. He was captured about an hour later walking through a residential neighborhood. Later that night, he confessed to detectives.

A state investigation found numerous security lapses not just at Stoneman Douglas but at schools statewide. The shooting led to a state law that requires all Florida public schools to have an armed guard on campus during class hours.

___

Associated Press reporter Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Florida, contributed to this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Thundershowers, Heavy Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Health officials hope to vaccinate Covered Bridge Festival visitors at pop-up clinic

Image

Vigo Co Sheriff visits D.C. to honor officers

Image

Crime Stoppers: Terre Haute business theft

Image

Friday: Showers, cooler. High: 71

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

South Knox

Image

West Vigo soccer

Image

THN volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

Some Terre Haute employees to see pay increase

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Man who took rescue tools to Ground Zero reflects on days spent there 20 years later

Image

'Not one child I've talked to or been around had a problem with their masks' Northeast North School Corporation mandates masks again

Image

"We've taken a big hit in the coroner's office" Investigation closes into late Sullivan County coroner Tracy Tackett

Image

Flu cases expected to rise this upcoming season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

${article.thumbnail.title}

WATCH: 108th Terre Haute Chamber Annual Meeting

Image

Lawyers say farm ground could be impacted by Riley Spur Trail

Image

Investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1663364

Reported Deaths: 27810
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook63054211157
DuPage1073121374
Will905601118
Lake794341074
Kane67913866
Winnebago40662558
Madison39811590
St. Clair36119591
McHenry34360321
Champaign26817195
Peoria26730368
Sangamon25584283
McLean22826216
Tazewell20506330
Rock Island18679358
Kankakee17763246
Kendall16074112
Macon15178250
LaSalle14943285
Vermilion14137198
Adams13055152
DeKalb12056133
Williamson11989174
Whiteside8228180
Jackson805794
Boone785683
Coles7823121
Ogle751087
Grundy730385
Franklin7267113
Knox7176169
Clinton7080102
Macoupin6877104
Marion6857143
Henry659076
Effingham654499
Jefferson6477142
Livingston593297
Stephenson576392
Woodford572692
Randolph551299
Christian530082
Monroe5229100
Fulton519274
Morgan502598
Logan491474
Montgomery486179
Lee476060
Bureau440789
Saline431769
Perry430274
Fayette428163
Iroquois417077
McDonough371160
Shelby341847
Jersey333953
Crawford329230
Lawrence327732
Douglas324037
Union304948
Wayne299161
Richland278257
White277733
Hancock271835
Cass264230
Clark264039
Pike262357
Clay256753
Bond254524
Edgar254549
Warren242265
Ford241858
Carroll235138
Moultrie227633
Johnson223531
Wabash216119
Jo Daviess214129
Massac213548
Mason211452
Washington211328
De Witt204130
Greene203940
Mercer201735
Piatt199814
Cumberland188226
Menard170913
Jasper160121
Marshall140721
Hamilton132922
Brown10589
Schuyler105510
Pulaski103311
Edwards102517
Stark80928
Gallatin7848
Alexander71012
Scott7106
Henderson69614
Calhoun6832
Hardin59216
Putnam5594
Pope5436
Unassigned1662433
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 994079

Reported Deaths: 16225
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1340942097
Lake657221150
Allen57000791
Hamilton45877460
St. Joseph43856606
Elkhart35467502
Vanderburgh31922473
Tippecanoe27644256
Johnson24778440
Hendricks23603353
Porter22676362
Madison18488404
Clark18336248
Vigo17227300
Monroe15089197
LaPorte14957249
Delaware14916255
Howard14547286
Kosciusko12115147
Hancock11562175
Bartholomew11413179
Warrick11205188
Floyd10966214
Wayne10812247
Grant9850216
Morgan9346176
Boone8793115
Dubois8194129
Dearborn813092
Henry8098149
Noble7911105
Marshall7767134
Cass7451119
Lawrence7368168
Shelby7085114
Jackson689887
Gibson6468113
Harrison639691
Huntington628799
Knox6262105
DeKalb621796
Montgomery6166109
Miami584894
Putnam572177
Clinton564571
Whitley556355
Steuben548772
Wabash5229101
Jasper517675
Jefferson504095
Ripley491684
Adams471373
Daviess4586112
Scott432968
Greene420496
Wells418087
Clay417060
White413461
Decatur4104101
Fayette401286
Jennings382060
Posey373643
Washington351048
LaGrange350978
Randolph339399
Spencer335842
Fountain331058
Sullivan326352
Starke309968
Owen309369
Fulton303166
Orange289762
Jay277144
Perry263552
Franklin261642
Carroll257632
Rush256732
Vermillion253554
Parke229126
Pike227143
Tipton224959
Blackford187040
Pulaski180354
Crawford157522
Newton155148
Benton150117
Brown142747
Martin137119
Switzerland133411
Warren119916
Union106315
Ohio83912
Unassigned0531