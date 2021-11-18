Attention holiday shoppers...order early to ensure gifts come in time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The most wonderful time of the year is also expected to be the most stressful for retailers, delivery companies, and consumers. According to the adobe holiday spending forecast the amount of money spent on holiday shopping is expected to be the largest amount to date.

The increase can be attributed to people wanting to avoid in-person shopping to stay healthy. As more people turn to online shopping delays in shipping are inevitable. This issue is due to labor shortages, supply chain issues, and products being transferred by trucks instead of planes. To combat this issue, shoppers are encouraged to place their orders early to avoid slow deliveries.

Susan Wright is a Communication Specialist for the United States Postal Service. She says the company is doing everything it can to expedite shipments.

"We are ready this holiday mailing season so yes we are hiring more employees in our processing centers and also in our delivery units," says Wright.

The Director of Research in Retail at Indiana University says although holiday sales are expected to happen like usual this year you should expect items to run out quickly.

"I know it can be challenging when there is a particular item that someone might want. but to the degree that it's possible to remind them that they could have it sometime in the future" says Talbott.

Although delivery delays are frustrating, Talbott says don't forget the true meaning of the holiday season.

"Be flexible and remember happiness is not about things" he says.

Consumers are also encouraged to shop local to avoid some of these issues! Consider supporting small businesses this holiday season.