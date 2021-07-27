Atlanta-area spa shooter pleads guilty to four of eight killings and faces at least life in prison

(CNN) -- The Georgia man accused of fatally shooting eight people at three Atlanta-area spas in March pleaded guilty to four of the killings in a Cherokee County courtroom on Tuesday.

Robert Aaron Long agreed in court to plead guilty to four counts of murder, and Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace recommended he receive a life sentence. In handcuffs and shackles, Long responded "yes, ma'am" to questions about the plea but otherwise said little.

He faces an additional 19 charges in nearby Fulton County, where prosecutors will be pursuing the death penalty for hate crimes targeting the sex and race of the victims.

In the spree of killings on March 16, Long opened fire at a spa about 30 miles outside Atlanta in Cherokee County and then at two neighboring spas in northeast Atlanta. Long was arrested several hours later about 150 miles south of Atlanta.

Six of the eight victims were Asian women, and the shooting emphasized the wider rise in racism and violence against Asian Americans over the past year. In particular, the attacks illuminated the specific misogyny and racism that Asian women face.

After his arrest, Long told authorities the shootings were "not racially motivated," according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. He told authorities he believed he had a sex addiction and that he saw the spas as "a temptation ... that he wanted to eliminate," Sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker said then.

Long had faced 23 counts in Cherokee County for the fatal shooting at Youngs Asian Massage near Acworth. Five people were shot, including four fatally: Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44.

In Fulton County, the victims were identified as Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Ae Yue, 63, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

Georgia only passed a hate crime law last year, and the hate crime charges against Long in Fulton County are believed to be the first application of the law in the state.

