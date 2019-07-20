TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several athletes were out and working up a sweat Saturday.
The Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame Museum hosted the Mike Hanna Street Vault for the second year.
Mike Hanna is a hall of famer and coach. He broke several records during his athletic career.
Pole vaulters of all ages sprinted down the runway and jumped up and over onto a mat right outside the museum in Terre Haute.
Hanna says the event is growing in popularity.
"This has really circulated through the kids. A lot of these kids all know each other and they keep in touch. It's for fun."
Organizers say the youngest participant was nine years old and the oldest was 77!
Related Content
- Athletes of all ages compete in Mike Hanna Street Vault
- Pole Vaulting on the Streets
- Athletes compete for a good cause
- Students compete in MATHCOUNTS regional
- Lincoln Trail College competing for big award
- Local boy scouts compete in Pinewood Derby
- Groups compete at IPA State Finals
- High school kids compete in automotive competition
- Half-Day racers compete for first place
Scroll for more content...