Athletes of all ages compete in Mike Hanna Street Vault

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several athletes were out and working up a sweat Saturday.

The Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame Museum hosted the Mike Hanna Street Vault for the second year.

Mike Hanna is a hall of famer and coach. He broke several records during his athletic career.

Pole vaulters of all ages sprinted down the runway and jumped up and over onto a mat right outside the museum in Terre Haute.

Hanna says the event is growing in popularity.

"This has really circulated through the kids. A lot of these kids all know each other and they keep in touch. It's for fun."

Organizers say the youngest participant was nine years old and the oldest was 77!