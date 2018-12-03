Clear

Atheists promote ‘faithless’ in Indiana public building

Atheists in northwestern Indiana are promoting their lack of faith during the holiday season.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 5:49 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Atheists in northwestern Indiana are promoting their lack of faith during the holiday season.

A sign posted in the county-city building in South Bend says, “Oh come all ye faithless.” It’s sponsored by a group called the Northern Indiana Atheists.

The group’s president, Troy Moss, tells the South Bend Tribune that the display went up Friday, a few days ahead of Hanukkah. The group says government should be neutral on religious matters but government buildings often allow Christmas religious displays.

The group says it sought approval from St. Joseph County for its sign. No objections were raised after an attorney in August asked for an image. The group plans to add the Bill of Rights and the Statue of Liberty.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
December Starts Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 12-3

Image

Kids and Juuls

Image

New Christmas lights in Brazil

Image

December tornados?

Image

Projects at Vincennes schools

Image

What's next for the Vigo County Jail?

Image

Clinton roof collapse

Image

Fire destroys Clinton business

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder