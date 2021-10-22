"At this time, mine (support) hasn't swayed" Full House Resorts pitch plan to Terre Haute, Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of four companies trying to bring a casino to Terre Haute spoke with the community Thursday night about why it feels it should get the license.

Full House Resorts presented its plans tonight in a public listening session.

The company is proposing a $250 million gaming and entertainment complex for the city.

With Thursday's meeting, Full House is the only one of the four companies that has hosted a public listening so far.

The Vigo County Council has come out publically to support Hard Rock's bid to operate a casino in Terre Haute.

Local businessman Greg Gibson is a minority owner in Hard Rock Terre Haute LLC.

After Thursday night's public hearing with Full House, county councilman Todd Thacker doubled down his support.

"At this time, mine (support) hasn't swayed, but what I would say is, and I'd reiterate to anybody; we have a preference because we're familiar with Hard Rock," said Thacker.

At Thursday's public hearing, Full House Resorts says they will be continuing to fight for the license, even without support of local leaders.

"We believe that we have the best project for Vigo County and for Terre Haute, and you know, we just want to get the word out and just let people know, this is what we want to bring to your town," said Alex Stolyar, chief development officer of Full House Resorts.

The company says it would be at least a $250 million investment and bring in 800 permanent jobs.

It would take around two years to build the Full House Resort, but they would have a temporary casino in the old Macy's location in the mall.

Thacker says even though he supports Hard Rock, he was pleased with what Full House Resorts has to offer.

"I think it's great. They have a really, very, visually stimulating proposal there too. So I think it was all a real positive meeting tonight," said Thacker.

Thacker says with that in mind, the county council plans to work with Full House, even if they are not their preference.

"If Full House is successful with American Place, we would be, we would work with them hand-in-hand and want them to be successful," said Thacker.

As of October 21, Full House Resorts is the only company to hold a public hearing to date.