TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Multiple people were hurt after a Friday afternoon crash in Terre Haute.
It happened just after 2:00 near 13th and Crawford Streets.
Our photographer on the scene witnessed at least two people being loaded into an ambulance.
The crash appeared to involve two vehicles.
The cause of the crash and the extent of any injuries remains unclear at this time.
Related Content
- At least two loaded into ambulances after Terre Haute crash
- New ambulances on the way for Terre Haute Fire Department
- One person loaded onto an ambulance after a witness says a van crashed into a bicycle
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- One person hurt after Terre Haute crash
- THFD shopping for new ambulances
- Clinton ambulance service announces move
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Crows in downtown Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...