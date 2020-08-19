At least six COVID-19 cases confirmed at Sullivan County senior living community

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At least six people at a local senior living community have tested positive for COVID-19.

Miller's Merry Manor in Sullivan released a statement on Wednesday.

It says the first confirmed patient developed symptoms and was tested on August 7.

Five more people have tested positive since then. Seven tests are pending.

In Indiana, 2,968 people have died as a result of COVID-19. Of that number, 1,793 have died in long-term care centers.

See the full statement from Miller's Merry Manor below.

"Our first confirmed COVID-19 patient developed symptoms, and was tested on 8/7/2020. Since then 5 additional patients have tested positive. Fourteen additional patients on the same unit were tested between 8/12/2020 and 8/16/20, seven resulting in negative test results. We are awaiting the test results of the remaining seven patients. Any affected patients are being cared for in a designated isolation area of our skilled rehabilitation facility and employees who have tested positive with symptoms are self-isolating according to CDC guidelines and our policies. Data has been reported to the State as required and patient representatives have been notified of developments as has been our practice for the last 4 months.

For all of us in healthcare, these are unprecedented times, and we appreciate the assistance that Dr. Nancy Stirling, the hospital and staff, physicians and local authorities have given to us as we work through this situation together.

We are continuing to work closely with them to monitor our other patients and staff.

At Miller’s, the care of our patients and employees is our primary focus, and since the beginning of the pandemic we have been diligent in following the guidelines as set forth by the CDC and the Indiana State Department of Health. We will continue to follow the physicians’ orders for each of our patients and we will continue to keep our patients, families and employees updated on our facility status."