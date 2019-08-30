One person shot in a reported armed robbery attempt at Burger King on Wabash Avenue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Terre Haute fast food restaurant.
It happened just before 9:00 at Burger King on Wabash Avenue.
The victim told police someone tried to rob him in the restaurant's parking lot.
That is when he said he was shot in the leg.
Police told News 10 he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The victim told police the suspects were a male and female wearing masks.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.
