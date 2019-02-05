At least one person pulled from car in Vigo County water rescue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the southern part of Vigo County.

It happened just after 6:30 in a retention pond near East Crossing Boulevard and Winthrop Court.

That is off of U.S. 41 near the southside Walmart.

Our crew on the scene witnessed at least one person rescued from the car and placed into an ambulance.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.