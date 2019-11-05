At least one hurt in crash near 3rd and Chestnut

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At least one person was hurt in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Terre Haute.
It happened just before 3:00 near 3rd and Chestnut Streets.
Our crew on the scene says it appeared two vehicles were involved in the crash.
We witnessed one person loaded onto an ambulance. The extent of that person's injuries remains unclear at this time.
Traffic was an issue in the area while crews worked to clean up the crash.
