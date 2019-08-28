At least one hurt in a motorcycle crash on Terre Haute's north side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At least one person was hurt after a motorcycle crash.
It happened Wednesday around noon on Lafayette Avenue near Spring Clean Avenue on Terre Haute's north side.
The crash involved a van and a motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was loaded onto an ambulance.
The extent of their injuries remains unclear at this time.
We've reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more details about the crash. We will continue to follow this story and bring you more infomration as soon as it becomes available.
