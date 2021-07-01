At least one hurt after SUV flips in 25th and Maple crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday afternoon crash ended with at least one person injured.

It happened at 25th and Maple in northern Terre Haute.

A witness said the driver of the SUV lost control, forcing it to overturn, ultimately crashing into a parked truck.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported by ambulance. That person's condition remains unclear.

We've reached out to Terre Haute police for more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.