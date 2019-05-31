Clear

At least 11 dead in Virginia Beach mass shooting at municipal center

At least 11 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police chief James Cervera told reporters Friday night.

Posted: May 31, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- At least 11 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police chief James Cervera told reporters Friday night.

The shooter is dead, Cervera said. It was unclear whether the shooter was among the 11 dead.

[Previous story, published at 6:28 p.m. ET]

Six people were hospitalized after a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, hospital officials tweeted Friday.

Virginia Beach General Hospital said there were five patients there. A patient who was at Princess Anne Hospital was being transferred to Norfolk General Hospital, a Level I trauma center.

It was unclear whether all six patients had gunshot wounds and whether the shooter was among the patients.

Virginia Beach Police said earlier they had taken a shooter into custody.

Police also said there were multiple injuries but didn't describe the severity of those injuries.

The shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, according to police.

The FBI is also responding to the incident to provide assistance to local authorities, an FBI spokeswoman told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
A Pleasant Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Make a Different: Joe Cooper and the F.A.C.T. organization

Image

Climbing Cafe in Terre Haute

Image

What do you do when you see downed power lines

Image

Former Vigo County Sheriff takes over as head of security for Wabash Valley college

Image

Police make arrest in West Terre Haute stabbing investigation, still searching for another suspect

Image

Fork in the Road: The Thirty-Six Saloon

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Indiana set to host Free Fishing Weekend

Image

Terre Haute Police Department set to roll out brand new, newly designed squad cars

Image

Local Girl Scout troop lends a hand to those in need

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers