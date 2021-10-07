Astronomers discover giant comet headed toward the sun - Here's how close it'll get to Earth

(WTHI) - A giant comet headed toward Earth isn't the most comforting headline to hear, but it won't get as close as it sounds.

The Bernardinelli-Berstein comet is estimated to be 100-200 kilometers across, or roughly the size of the state of Delaware.

Its name comes from its discoverers, Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Berstein.

The National Science Foundation said the comet was discovered after combing through six years of data captured by a telescope in Chile.

How close is it to Earth?

As of June 2021, it was 20 astronomical units from the sun.

An astronomical unit is equal to the distance between the Earth and sun, which is nearly 93 million miles.

So, it's still a ways out there, and its orbit is predicted to keep it pretty far from Earth.

The National Science Foundation said the Bernardinelli-Bernstein's comet closest approach will be in 2031 when it will be eleven astronomical units from the sun, or just beyond Saturn.

Astronomers say that's far enough away that skywatchers will still need a telescope to observe it despite its size.

If it's so far away, why is there excitement in the science community about the Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet?

The National Science Foundation said it's the first comet on an incoming path to be detected so far away.

Its gradual journey toward the sun will give scientists plenty of time to study the comet as it approaches.

Astronomers suspect there are more huge comets out there, and their discovery and study may help our understanding of the solar system's early history.