Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Brazil's assistant police chief is facing charges for drunk driving after he was stopped early Saturday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, Dennis Archer was pulled over on US 40 near West Street in Brazil around 1:40am Saturday. Police say Archer was stopped for an unsafe lane move.

Archer had a blood alcohol content of .09 percent. The legal limit is .08 percent.

Archer faces charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and was ticketed for an unsafe lane move.

This story will be updated.