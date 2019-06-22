Clear

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

Brazil's assistant police chief is facing charges for drunk driving after he was stopped early Saturday morning.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 10:13 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Brazil's assistant police chief is facing charges for drunk driving after he was stopped early Saturday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, Dennis Archer was pulled over on US 40 near West Street in Brazil around 1:40am Saturday. Police say Archer was stopped for an unsafe lane move.

Archer had a blood alcohol content of .09 percent. The legal limit is .08 percent.

Archer faces charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and was ticketed for an unsafe lane move.

This story will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

The rise of eSports

Image

Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect

Image

First Day of Summer

Image

Rainy weather having an impact on lawn care workers

Image

What is a microburst?

Image

As severe weather moves through, what is next...and when?

Image

Rose-Hulman's Cook Stadium is under construction

Image

Group set to meet to fight the stigma behind addiction

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world