Assisted living residents get second COVID-19 vaccine

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Assisted living residents have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents at Silver Birch in Terre Haute got the shot Thursday morning.

They got their first one month ago, on February 4th.

Silver Birch says residents have been through a lot over the last year and are looking forward to what's to come.

“So, they are very excited to be able to get the vaccine, to get some normalcy back in their lives,” Marketing Director, Wendy Winterberg said.

Residents are now fully vaccinated.