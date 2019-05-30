Assisted living facility hosts fundraiser for Backpack Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local assisted living facility has a new initiative...to create independence from hunger.
Harrison's Crossing in Terre Haute hosted a special fundraiser on Thursday.
It raised money for the Vigo County School Corporation Backpack Program.
As part of the fundraiser, the facility sold some delicious food.
The facility also sold raffle tickets for prizes.
Organizers say it is all about making kids don't go home hungry.
The Backpack Program sends kids home with food when school is not in session.
