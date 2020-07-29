Assistant grants available to Robinson businesses affected by COVID-19

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - The Robinson Community Revitalization and Beautification Committee usually is in charge of just that. Every year they work to make sure downtown looks good and helps to bring shoppers in. In November the committee holds a Christmas event. Thanks to the pandemic things this year are looking different.

Fayrene Wright explains, "If we are able to hold anything in November it's going to be vastly different then what we have now or we've held in the past. We just thought we need to do something just for our community."

The festival takes thousands of dollars to put on. Now some of that funding will be used to help keep Robinson businesses afloat.

Wright says, "We have set aside some money to offer grants for businesses in our community. And those are just businesses that have been adversely affected by COVID. Whether they have had to go into a complete shutdown or had to reduce their hours. However, they've been affected."

Businesses in Robinson as well as Crawford County are eligible. All they have to do is fill out a four-question application.

Wright explains, "Tell us how you've been affected. What you've done to help overcome that. And then the last question being if you receive the grant, how will you use this to revitalize your business."

All to give back to the community that supports the committee so well.

Wright says, "They're the ones that we go to to ask for donations when we're doing something. So I thought this was important that we do something to give back to them."

To find the application: Click Here