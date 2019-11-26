Assault involving a seven-year-old and gun silencers: Police release more on what led to school lockdown in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - South Vermillion schools were on lockdown for a short time on Tuesday afternoon.
Now, we are learning more about what led the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office to issue the lockdown.
Deputies arrested Marcus Vaughn. They said they found a loaded handgun and several knives on him.
LINK | SOUTH VERMILLION SCHOOLS PLACED ON SHORT PRECAUTIONARY LOCKDOWN AS POLICE SEARCHED FOR AN ARMED SUSPECT
After an investigation, Vaughn is now facing several charges, including battery.
Police told us the victim was a seven-year-old.
Vaughn also faces drug charges. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps says they also found home-made gun silencers during a search of his home.
They've referred that case to ATF.
