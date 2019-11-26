Assault involving a seven-year-old and gun silencers: Police release more on what led to school lockdown in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - South Vermillion schools were on lockdown for a short time on Tuesday afternoon.

Now, we are learning more about what led the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office to issue the lockdown.

Deputies arrested Marcus Vaughn. They said they found a loaded handgun and several knives on him.

After an investigation, Vaughn is now facing several charges, including battery.

Police told us the victim was a seven-year-old.

Vaughn also faces drug charges. Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps says they also found home-made gun silencers during a search of his home.

They've referred that case to ATF.