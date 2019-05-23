Ask the Storm Team: Storm Prediction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Severe weather season is upon us. Storm Team 10 uses several tools to keep you informed and safe. One resource comes from the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma.

Each morning, the Storm Prediction Center issues a Thunderstorm Outlook for the entire country, including the Wabash Valley. The outlook uses five colors on a map to show the risk of storms.

Green means there is a marginal risk of severe weather and isolated thunderstorms are possible. There is also a low risk of tornadoes.

The risk of severe weather increases with yellow, orange, red and purple.

Red means moderate and purple means high risk. The Storm Prediction Center does not issue these for the Wabash Valley very often. Anytime you hear Storm Team 10 talking about a moderate or high risk of severe weather, you should prepare yourself and stay informed about changing weather conditions. A high risk of severe weather means numerous severe storms are possible and a tornado outbreak is usually expected.

If you have weather-related questions be sure to Ask the Storm Team. You can contact Brady Harp through email, Twitter, Facebook or by visiting WTHITV.com.