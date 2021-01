TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A homework resource is receiving a big boost.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology announced that it received a $1.46 million Lilly Endowment Grant.

This is to support their Ask Rose Homework Help Service.

The money will be used to expand online technology. The homework service currently has phone chat and email services.

This grant will allow them to expand by using brand new video tutoring services for students.

It will be open to school corporations across Indiana.